Man pleads guilty to Sandringham hit-and-run

A driver has admitted to seriously injuring a person in a hit-and-run in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.
Clive Vakalahi entered a guilty plea at Auckland District Court this morning to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Police had to scour CCTV footage and ask the public for help to locate Vakalahi after he allegedly fled "immediately" after hitting the pedestrian on Sandringham Rd in the early hours of Sunday, April 18.
The pedestrian was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries so severe police were unable to question them before Vakalahi's first court appearance on April 21.
The 47-year-old accused was found four days after the incident.
In his first court appearance, his lawyer said Vakalahi was very drunk at the time and it was an accident.
Police had also seized a Nissan Pathfinder which will undergo forensic examination.
Vakalahi will be sentenced in July.
His existing bail conditions will continue, with the addition that he has to surrender any passport and cannot apply for any international travel documents.
Police opposed his bail.
An inquiry into restorative justice with the victim will be made. Counsel for police said the victim's position on restorative justice was unknown.