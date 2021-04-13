Havelock North driver charged over checkpoint hit-and-run pleads not guilty

A police officer was injured when she was struck by a stolen vehicle in Havelock North in February. Photo / File

A 25-year-old man alleged to have struck a police officer with a car while fleeing from a Havelock North police checkpoint has pleaded not guilty.

Carl Junior Bartlett appeared in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday afternoon before Judge Anthony Walsh, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated failing to stop, reckless driving, driving while forbidden and receiving stolen property.

He elected a jury trial and had his application for bail denied.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 27, when police were carrying out an impairment checkpoint on Porter Dr in Havelock North about 8.40pm.

Police allege a stolen car pulled into the checkpoint but failed to stop, striking a female officer in the process as the driver drove off.

The car was eventually stopped when it was spiked and the driver was arrested.

The injured police officer was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition with leg injuries.

Judge Walsh remanded the accused in custody until his next appearance in the Napier District Court in June.