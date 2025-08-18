The defendant’s interim name suppression order remains in place before his sentencing and limits what can be reported about the fatal incident.

According to the summary of facts, the defendant called 111 twice on August 23 in an agitated state.

He requested police assistance and claimed to have been hypnotised.

“He said he had been under mind control... had just woken up and could not remember his life,” the summary stated.

A person at the South Taranaki property spoke with the call taker and advised the defendant hadn’t had much sleep and was having memory issues.

The man appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth last week. Photo / Tara Shaskey

They were encouraged to call mental health services for the defendant.

Later that day, another call was made to emergency services and police visited the property.

There had been concerns of a family harm incident but that had resolved by the time police arrived.

The defendant spoke with police and admitted to using methamphetamine and said he had been hallucinating.

Police encouraged that medical advice be sought for the defendant and provided information on methamphetamine, including rehabilitation pamphlets.

The following morning, police were called to the property again after further 111 calls with concerns of a family harm incident.

The defendant reported having “woken up from a daydream” and being under “MK Ultra mind control”.

When officers arrived, they found the critically injured victim on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

He was given CPR by the officers, and then ambulance staff once they arrived, but was declared dead soon after.

The defendant was arrested at the scene. He was compliant and seen to have blood on his clothes, hands and face.

He also had a cut on his hand and a graze to his chin.

When spoken to by police, he repeated his claims of having been under mind control.

He said he stabbed the victim in the head and “I should have taken the c***’s head off”.

An autopsy later found the victim suffered approximately 31 stab wounds, including to his head, chest, arms, leg, abdomen and back.

It concluded that one of the stab wounds to the abdomen injured the victim’s aorta and caused a large amount of bleeding, resulting in his death.

After the defendant’s guilty plea last week, Justice Dale La Hood remanded him back into custody.

He will be sentenced on October 6.

