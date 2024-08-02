Man ordered to give up $600,000 he profited from illegal gambling, money laundering

In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, rowing 'super mums' win gold, and the boss of Presbyterian Support Otago quits. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Photosport

By RNZ

A Lower Hutt man convicted of illegal gambling and money laundering has been forced to give up the more than $600,000 he profited from it.

In April, Thomas Mackay Taniwha was fined $16,500 following a two-year police and Department of Internal Affairs investigation - dubbed Operation Ace - which found he was running “high turnover” poker games both in person and on online gambling platforms.

But Justice Peter Churchman has now also ordered him to forfeit $619,692 - which police say is how much he made from the illegal activity - under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

“A search warrant executed by staff from the DIA and Police in February 2022 located $25,700 cash and a room outfitted for the purposes of hosting poker games,” Detective Sergeant Sam Buckley said.