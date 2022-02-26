Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Man no longer allowed to sell coffee products at Tauranga Hospital

4 minutes to read
Jeremy Staines had been selling coffee beans and grinds at Tauranga Hospital every Tuesday and Friday morning for the past two years. Photo / Emma Houpt

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Jeremy Staines just wants to go back to work.

The 48-year-old Pyes Pa man, who lives with advanced cerebral palsy, has been selling coffee beans and grinds outside Tauranga Hospital for the past two years.

