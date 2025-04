Heavy weather hit Auckland to begin the weekend, as the Prime Minister heads to the UK then Gallipoli for Anzac Day.

The search is ongoing for a man who went missing in water near Wairere Falls, northeast of Matamata, this morning.

A person walking the Wairere Falls Track saw a man falling into the fast-moving river about 11.50am.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to reach him.

Wairere Falls. Photo / Gary Clare

A Swift Water Rescue Team earlier notified to assist has been stood down. However, Fire and Emergency NZ and LandSAR are assisting Police Search and Rescue.