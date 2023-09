Three people suffered stab wounds at a Manurewa address overnight.

Three people have allegedly received stab wounds after an incident at a residential address in south Auckland overnight.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the incident on Russell Rd just after midnight on Sunday morning.

“There were reports of three men with stab wounds,” they said.

One was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“No one was arrested at the time, and enquiries are ongoing into the incident,” said police.