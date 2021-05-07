Man in Northland court on firearms and violence charges

The man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday. Photo / NZME

A 27-year-old man has appeared in the Kaikohe District Court charged with a number of serious firearms and violence offences.

The man was granted interim name suppression during his brief appearance before Judge Brandt Shortland on Friday afternoon.

The charges stem from incidents in different parts of the country two weeks apart.

On charges of discharging a firearm at a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a pistol, he was remanded in custody and is due in the Auckland District Court on May 26.

On charges of assault using a vehicle as a weapon, two counts of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, assaulting six other people using a vehicle as a weapon, and intentionally damaging another vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of seven people he was remanded in custody until May 25 in the Kaikohe District Court.

Suppression was opposed by the Advocate but Judge Shortland said it was the man's first appearance and he had not yet had a chance to seek legal counsel.

He was granted interim suppression until May 26.

The man faced the front of the courtroom during his appearance, flanked by two security guards, turning only briefly to the people in the gallery.

As he was led back to the cells a woman and girl in the gallery stood up and called, "I love you."

The man did not apply for bail.