Man in early 20s killed while harvesting forest in rural Hawke's Bay

A forestry worker was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday. Photo Google Maps

A forestry worker has been killed during the harvesting of a rural Hawke's Bay pine forest on Wednesday.

Police were notified of the workplace incident on Aropaoanui Road, north-east of Napier at 3.54pm, where one man was reported dead at the scene.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the worker was a man in his early 20s and he understood he was hit by a log.

"He was standing part-way down a hill, and a log either slid down or fell down on top of him."

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it was investigating the forestry-related fatality in Tangoio.

Because the matter was under investigation it was unable to make any further comment.

The fatality is the fourth in Hawke's Bay's forestry industry since January 2016.