Man in critical condition after paragliding accident

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Manukau Heads this afternoon where a male patient was involved in a paragliding accident. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Manukau Heads this afternoon where a male patient was involved in a paragliding accident. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a paragliding accident this afternoon in Auckland’s Manukau Heads.

Police, Hato Hone St John and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a paraglider landing just south of Manukau Heads Lighthouse around 4.30pm.

“A rescue helicopter uplifted the paraglider prior to Police arrival,” they said.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the man was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.