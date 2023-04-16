At least six dead after a tragic night on roads across NZ, 24,000 applicants for emergency housing and the signs that youth crime programme is helping tamariki not re-offend in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The man accused of stabbing two Burger King workers has appeared in court.

He wore blue coveralls and was flanked by police officers during his brief appearance in the Papakura District Court before community magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu.

The 26-year-old Takanini man faced two charges after an alleged stabbing at the Takanini Burger King restaurant yesterday afternoon.

One involved assaulting a man with a knife with intent to rob him.

He was also charged with causing previous bodily harm to a second man.

Both victims were working at Burger King Takanini at the time of the alleged attack.

Lemalu declined an application by a television station to film the defendant in the dock.

The court said the accused had been assigned a lawyer and Lemalu stood the matter down until the afternoon in the same court.

As a community magistrate, Lemalu is unable to hear bail applications for serious offending, but it is believed no bail application will be advanced today.

He cannot yet be named for legal reasons.

This morning Burger King NZ confirmed the victims were team members at the Takanini fast food restaurant and said the company was supporting the families of the injured pair.















