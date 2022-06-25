A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found outside a Rotorua address with a stab wound to the chest. Photo / File

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found outside a Rotorua address with a stab wound to the chest.

A police media spokesperson said a man was located outside a Victoria St address with a stab wound to the chest at about 11.30pm.

"The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition," the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.

Police would be interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity between 10.30pm and 11.30pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Information can be provided to Rotorua Police, 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 220626/7747.