Police say people are holding information about an attack that left a man in a Mahia ditch on March 1. Photo / File

Police believe a man found with life-threatening injuries in a Mahia ditch was beaten up.

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter said the 47-year-old man's injuries were first reported as accidental.

He was found in a ditch with life threatening injuries in Mahia on March 1.

''The man's injuries were initially reported to be an accident but are now being investigated as a grievous assault,'' Hunter said.

''Police know that a number of people hold information which will identify the person or persons responsible for the injuries to the victim.''

Hunter, from Gisborne police, urged witnesses or people holding information to come forward.

"Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 and quote file number 220302/3743."

Information can also be given directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter at the Gisborne Police Station.

