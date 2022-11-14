Man found dead in water next to boat in Waitematā Harbour named by police

The body of 60-year-old Wiremu Teohaere was discovered in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour last Wednesday. Photo / File

The body of 60-year-old Wiremu Teohaere was discovered in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour last Wednesday. Photo / File

The person whose body was found floating in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour next to a dinghy was 60-year-old Wiremu Teohaere, police say.

Teohaere’s body was discovered in the water between Beach Haven and Herald Island in the upper harbour around 8pm by a member of the public last Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said Teohaere had left for a fishing trip earlier that day.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very difficult time,” they said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in regards to this incident.”



