Man found dead in a camper van near Queenstown named

Police have released the name of the man found dead near Queenstown a week ago.
He was 28-year-old Czech national Zdenek Smerda.
Smerda's body was found in a camper van at Wilson Bay, about 10km west of Queenstown, last Monday.
He was reported as missing late last month after failing to return to work.
A blessing was held today for Smerda, an orchard labourer who had been working in Cromwell.
Two family members, police and friends from the orchard attended the 11am blessing in memory of Smerda, who had lived in New Zealand for 14 months.
The death has been referred to the coroner, but was not believed to be suspicious.