Man found dead at Henderson Valley Park understood to be rough sleeper

A Police Search and Rescue team parked up near the walkway on Claret Place, Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Police Search and Rescue team parked up near the walkway on Claret Place, Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man who was found submerged in a stream at a West Auckland park is known to be a rough sleeper, police said.

The 54-year-old's body was pulled from Opanuku Stream yesterday at Henderson Valley Park. He had been reported missing on August 31.

Police say he has been formally identified but not all of his family have been notified.

His name will not be released until then.

Police say the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

His death follows days of flooding and heavy rain that drenched west Auckland, causing about 50 families to evacuate their homes and livestock to drown.

A dozen of people needed rescuing as flood waters left them stranded inside. Surf Life Saving volunteers used IRBs and jetskis to transport people to safety on Tuesday.