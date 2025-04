Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

The man who went missing yesterday in water near Wairere Falls, northeast of Matamata, has been found deceased.

Police, search and rescue staff located the man’s body late this afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very sad time. His death has been referred to the coroner,” a police statement said.

Wairere Falls, Waikato. Photo / Gary Clare

Yesterday, a person walking the Wairere Falls track saw a man falling into the fast-moving river at about 11.50am.