Nathan Symington during an earlier court appearance. Photo / George Heard

A man charged by police after a video emerged showing a shooter firing a variety of lethal weapons with images of then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other politicians as targets has pleaded guilty.

Nathan Raureti Symington, 38, pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Monday to charges of distributing an objectionable publication with knowledge and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Images of Symington firing various weapons were first posted on a public digital channel on November 1 2020 and titled, ‘Enemies spotted in the wild’.

It was later discovered by an online campaigner working to identify far-right activists in New Zealand.

The one-minute, 42 second video shows an individual repeatedly shooting images of Ardern and other high-profile politicians.

In the video, seen by the Herald, Symington, wearing a hat, goggles, and a sand-coloured ‘shemagh’ scarf, often used by military personnel in desert environments, is seen shooting a crossbow, a .22 rifle, and shotgun at the various targets.

It is featured on a video hosting service the Herald has decided not to name.

On December 8, 2020, police became aware of the video.

On December 15 2020 Symington was located at an address in Wigram. Police found a crossbow in his vehicle which resembles that used in the video. They did not locate the rifle or shotgun.



