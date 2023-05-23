Jesse Gettins was slapped with a $13,000 fine after selling too many cars on Facebook Marketplace.

23 May, 2023 07:28 AM 2 mins to read

An Auckland man has been fined $13,000 for selling 11 cars in one year on Facebook Marketplace, his second run-in with the law for similar crimes.

Jessie Gettins was sentenced in the Auckland District Court today after an investigation by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Under the Motor Vehicle Sales Act 2003 (MVSA), those without the proper registration are only permitted to sell six cars in 12 months.

In 2016, Gettins was fined $18,000 for similar offending. He had previously been a registered motor vehicle trader, so registrar of motor vehicle traders Duncan Connor said he was “well aware of the requirements”.

The maximum fine a person can face is $50,000, and $200,000 for a company.

“Registered motor vehicle traders have been assessed by the Registrar of Motor Vehicle Traders as being suitable to be registered, and they must comply with obligations under the MVSA, Consumer Guarantees Act 1993, and Fair Trading Act 1986,” Connor said.

“These obligations offer greater protection to consumers when purchasing a car.”

Connor urged those buying cars on Facebook Marketplace to take precautions before buying.

“Precautions may include organising a pre-purchase check and inspection on the vehicle to identify any money owing or mechanical issues,” Connor said.

As of April 30, 2860 motor vehicle traders were registered.