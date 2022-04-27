Simon Foster, 63, drank three bottles of wine before driving his vehicle to a police patrol car. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

After downing three bottles of wine, a man on a zero-alcohol licence drove to a police patrol car to seek help from officers for his "excessive drinking".

Simon Foster, 63, had been sitting in his vehicle awaiting emergency services after phoning 111 requesting assistance.

On the call, he asked for an ambulance due to his "excessive drinking and subsequent thoughts of self-harm", Judge Chris Sygrove told New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Foster then told the emergency services operator he was in his car and where it was parked in Urenui, north Taranaki.

When police arrived near the location, Foster drove to the stationary patrol car and parked behind it.

"You got out of the driver's side of the car and approached police. At this time your level of intoxication became apparent," Judge Sygrove said, referencing the summary of facts.

Foster, who has two previous drink-driving convictions, was driving with a zero-alcohol licence at the time of the December 5 incident.

However, he admitted to police he had consumed three bottles of wine that morning and a breath test revealed a reading of 1127 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit for a motorist not driving with a zero-alcohol licence is 250mcg.

Detailing a pre-sentence report, Judge Sygrove said Foster had admitted to being an alcoholic.

He had managed sobriety for two years but that stretch had come to an end on the day of his recent offending.

"You are, in all other respects, a pro-social person in the community. Alcohol is your downfall on this occasion, as it is for many people who appear before this court," Judge Sygrove said.

Foster took his risk of reoffending seriously and was taking steps to address his alcoholism, the court heard.

On admitted charges of driving contrary to a zero-alcohol licence and driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent, Judge Sygrove sentenced Foster to four months' community detention and 12 months' supervision.

An alcohol interlock sentence was also imposed.