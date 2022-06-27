Man dies in custody at Spring Hill prison

Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato. Photo / file

An investigation is under way after a man died while in custody at Spring Hill prison.

Corrections says the man died this morning at the Te Kauwhata facility and while staff tried to apply first aid, they were unable to revive him.

"Police attended and the death is not being treated as suspicious. They are responsible for notifying the man's next of kin. Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends. Prisoners and staff affected by the man's death are being provided with support," a statement from Corrections said.

The Coroner will investigate how the man died.