Man dies after school van crashes near Moerewa

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Pokapu, near Moerewa. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Moerewa that involved a school bus.

The bus, which did not have any children in at the time, crashed on Pokapu Rd, between Kaka Rd and Davis Rd, around 4:20pm today.

The driver who was the vehicle's sole occupant died at the scene.

The road is reported to be down to one lane and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with two ambulances and a rescue chopper dispatched.

