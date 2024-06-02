Police confirmed that the deceased driver was a male from Northland.

A man died after the vehicle he was driving rolled on a bend and crashed into trees in Kaikohe, the Far North.

Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Te Pua Road, near State Highway 1 at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and investigated the crash’s circumstances.

A police spokesperson said the man was heading north towards Ōkaihau when his vehicle rolled on a “gentle” bend and hit trees.

He died from his critical injuries at the scene.

Following the fatal crash, the road was blocked and motorists were advised to take an alternative route. The road was reopened after 9pm.

Including this crash, Northland’s road toll for 2024 stands at 21. The most recent fatality was in May after one person died in a late-night crash in the Far North.

Last week hundreds of people joined with “champions” from emergency services to promote road safety messages in Whangārei. The day was also to acknowledge the 38 lives lost through road crashes in the region last year.

Northland Road Safety Trust manager Ashley Johnston hoped the public would continue challenging themselves to change their attitudes around safer driving habits.

“The road toll is not just some number but somebody’s grandparents, mum, dad, sibling or friends who die on our roads. So, road safety is actually everybody’s responsibility.”

