Road Safety Week 2024 culminates with a heroes relay around the Hātea Loop in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Over 200 people walked in unison with several “champions” from emergency services to advocate for safer roads and responsible driving in Northland.

Dubbed as the Heroes Relay, the annual event saw people walk the Hātea Loop in the Town Basin to conclude this year’s Road Safety Week 2024.

The day began with a karakia from Onerahi’s Raurimu Avenue School, followed by an acknowledgement of the 38 lives lost through road crashes in the region last year.

The latest road toll for 2024 stands at 20, after one person died in a late-night crash earlier this month in the Far North.

Northland Road Safety Trust manager Ashley Johnston hoped the public would continue challenging themselves to change their attitudes around safer driving habits.

“The road toll is not just some number but somebody’s grandparents, mum, dad, sibling or friends who die on our roads. So, road safety is actually everybody’s responsibility.”

She welcomed the large turnout and thanked emergency services personnel for their school visits and for holding child restraint workshops in areas around Whangārei.

“Today of course is our pinnacle event for the week. But we definitely don’t want people to think that road safety ends here. It’s something we need to uphold for the rest of the year to keep our communities safer,” Johnston said.

A champion of road safety for 17 years, Mark van Engelen believes that too many road crashes happen because motorists are in a hurry.

“When you are driving under the speed limit you have more time to look at your surroundings and you can react quicker. It’s common sense that will keep you alive behind that steering wheel.”

Last year’s road toll was 38. Of those who died, the majority were aged between 25 and 39. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

As a “driver reviver”, van Engelen has taken part in more than 100 such reviver events in the region - at an average of five per year – and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“I find it a nice day out. It’s the people you meet from all over the world that make it interesting. And we try to get people to stop to take a break and freshen up.”

Hikurangi icon Mark van Engelen has been a champion of road safety for 17 years now.

His message to drivers travelling on roads was simple. If people feel too tired, they should stay at home. If out on the road, they should be at least 200m behind the vehicle in front of them.

“The key is to have patience. Surely, we can all wait a couple of minutes to get to our destination - and leave our phones alone while driving to make sure you are concentrating on what you are doing,” van Engelen said.

Northland Firefighters during the Heroes Relay in the Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

The event in Whangārei is backed by Northland Road Safety Trust, Northland Transportation Alliance, Plunket and NZ Police.

Johnston said they want to continue growing this event to promote road safety further as Northland’s unacceptably high road toll continues to grow.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.