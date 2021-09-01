Man dies after 'erratic behaviour' in Auckland police cell

Photo / File

A man who was behaving erratically in a police cell in south Auckland has died after being taken to hospital.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested at an Ōtara property and taken to the Manukau Custody Unit for breaching his electronically monitored bail on Monday.

Police say he was taken to Middlemore Hospital after he "displayed erratic behaviour after his arrest and while in the custody unit, including trying to injure himself in his cell".

Custody staff put the man in a restraint chair for his own safety where he was constantly monitored.

But the man's condition got worse and a doctor was called followed by an ambulance to transport him to Middlemore Hospital.

He died in hospital yesterday.

Police say his next of kin has been notified and are being supported.

"Police are also ensuring that there is support in place for our staff involved in this incident," said superintendent Jill Rogers.

"There are a number of investigations that were already under way into this incident and these remain ongoing."

A number of investigations were now under way including one by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.