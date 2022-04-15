Emergency services attended the incident, but the man died at the scene. Photo / NZME

Emergency services attended the incident, but the man died at the scene. Photo / NZME

A 63-year-old man has died after a boat over-turned in the sea off Cape Palliser Rd, Wairarapa.

Police were alerted at 10.30am that a person was in difficulty after the boat over-turned with two people in board.

Emergency services attended and attempts were made to resuscitate the man, but sadly he has died at the scene, police said.

The other person who was in the boat is safe and well.

Police have extended their condolences to the man's family and friends, and are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release a finding in due course.