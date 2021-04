Police were called to the incident about 5.45pm today. Photo / File

A man has died after being trapped under a house bus in a small town at the top of the South Island.

A police spokesman said they were called to an address in Brightwater, Tasman district, at 5.45pm.

A 53-year-old man had become trapped under a house bus while working on it, and had since died from his injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances are under way, the spokesman said.