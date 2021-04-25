Man dead in Tauranga after being injured at property this weekend

Police say the man was taken to hospital from a Surrey Grove address but later died. Photo / File

A man has died after being injured at a Tauranga address this weekend.

The man was taken from the Surrey Grove address to hospital shortly after 12.20am on Saturday.

"Tragically, the man passed away in Tauranga Hospital last night," police said this evening.



Police were investigating to ascertain how the man was injured.



Investigators spoke to several people who were at the Surrey Grove property, and carried out a scene examination.



Police appealed for help from anybody who might have information about the incident.

Members of the public have been asked to phone 105 and mention file number 210424/5743.



Police said information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.