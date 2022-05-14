Man dead at Tauranga property, homicide investigation underway

Police are at a property on Maungatapu Rd in Tauranga after a "disorder incident" overnight left a man dead. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Tauranga last night.

The man's body was found just after 10.30pm when police arrived at the scene of a large fight at a property on Maungatapu Rd.

One local said they had not gone outside, but could hear things being thrown and the property being smashed up, including the sound of glass shattering.

The neighbour had called police, who had arrived fully armed soon after.

Early this morning numerous police cars had been at the property but by 9.30am there were only a couple left, he said.

Part of the property was boarded off and forensics workers in white overalls were examining the scene.

Police were examining the property including behind the house, which backs onto a motorway reserve.

About 20 cars had parked across the road and people were gathering at Maungatapu School. He believed they were the dead man's whānau.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said police were called to a disorder incident involving a group of people at a residential property on Maungatapu Rd. On arrival they found a man's body. A homicide investigation was underway.

"Police believe those involved in the disorder incident were known to each other," Wilson said.

Nobody had been arrested as of 7.20am.

Scene examinations would continue at two Maungatapu Rd properties today, he said.

"Residents in the Maungatapu area will notice an increased police presence in the coming days while inquiries are ongoing."