Man claims holding door closed caused erratic driving in Dunedin

A man spotted driving erratically in Dunedin said he was holding his damaged door closed after reversing into a post.

Police were called at 9am on Sunday after reports of a Isuzu Bighorn being driven erratically in South Rd.

The 67-year-old male driver was spoken to at his home at 11am, where he said the driver's door was damaged when he reversed into a post after buying cigarettes at BP Southern, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

As a result, he said, his driving was not the best as he was holding the door closed.

He was given an infringement notice for failing to drive within his lane.

At 12.25am, police were called to Hardy St in St Kilda after a 28-year old man started damaging a random vehicle in a drunken rage.

When confronted by the occupants of the home he tried to attack them, but was ''too intoxicated to be effective''.

He was found running across De Carle Park by police and arrested.

Vehicles were also targeted by a pair on Sunday night.

A 15-year-old and 23-year-old stole four different cars before dumping them, and unlawfully interfered with another.

At 9am the last vehicle, a Nissan Tiida, was seen travelling near Concord and failed to stop.

It was spiked in Kaikorai Valley Rd and located unaccompanied a short time later in Sailbury Rd. Both parties were located and arrested soon after in Mulberry Lane.

On Saturday at 5.10pm police were called to Clyde St after the handbrake failed on a Mini Moke, which rolled down the street and struck a 73-year-old woman.

She was knocked over and suffered a deep cut to her arm. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

And at 6.10pm on Saturday, a 20-year-old man was spoken to by police after a member of the public observed him putting a gun into the boot of his car at Z Energy in Andersons Bay Rd.

It transpired the gun was a toy.

Three people were also processed for drink driving, including one man who recorded 442mcg after drinking half a litre of rum.