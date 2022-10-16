Man charged with murder following deadly Dunedin stabbing

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and a scene examination was completed today. Photo / NZME

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and a scene examination was completed today. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested and charged a man following a serious assault that left a man dead in Momona, Dunedin, yesterday afternoon.

The victim was found near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain after he had been stabbed and was initially reported to be in a moderate condition.

He deteriorated while being transported to Dunedin Hospital and arrived in critical condition, a police spokeswoman said, where he died shortly after.

A 20-year-old has since been taken into custody and charged with murder. He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday October 17.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and a scene examination was completed today.

A nearby resident to the assault said he believed the alleged altercation was about the victim's dog.

"A couple of [people] were screaming and fighting about dogs, and then one ended up on the ground," he said.

Police also said that information on the assault can be given by calling 105 and quoting file number 221015/0688.