Chad Parekura with his son Tatum-Reign. Parekura died on Saturday night from multiple stab wounds. He is remembered as a proud father. Photo / Supplied

Chad Parekura with his son Tatum-Reign. Parekura died on Saturday night from multiple stab wounds. He is remembered as a proud father. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of murdering a young father in Invercargill has appeared in the Invercargill District Court, but did not enter a plea.

The 26-year-old Invercargill man appeared via audio visual link from the town's police station before Judge Mark Callaghan this morning.

He is charged with murdering Chad Purekura and attempting to murder Austin McGregor, both on April 23.

Police were alerted to the double-stabbing, near the District Court, just before 12.45am on Saturday and found Purekura unconscious. He died at the scene.

McGregor was transported to Southland Hospital with critical injuries.

The defendant was arrested in Invercargill yesterday.

Defence counsel Scott Williamson said this morning he had four matters to address the court in relation to the defendant.

The first was to oppose media applications to take the man's photo; the second was that the defendant did not oppose bail.

Williamson also sought interim name suppression to allow a psychological report to be completed and wanted permission from court to visit the defendant in custody.

The scene of a fatal stabbing that claimed one life and has left a second man in hospital with critical injuries. Photo / George Heard

Judge Callaghan remanded the man in custody to appear in the High Court in Invercargill on May 17.

"I grant interim suppression of name as there are still inquiries to be made."

Judge Callaghan also declined a photograph, giving the reason that police were still making inquiries.

Chad's partner Heidi-Paige Hunwick earlier described Parekura (Ngāpuhi) as a "very proud father".

Chad Parekura - pictured with son Tatum-Reign Parekura. Photo / Supplied

"It's still very raw," she told the Herald.

"He was the most beautiful soul and proud dad you could ever meet. He was down [South] turning his life around."

A heartbroken family friend has created a Givealittle page to raise funds for his son.