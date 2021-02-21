Man charged with murder after serious assault turns deadly in Christchurch

A body was located in a central Christchurch address on Sunday night. Police have cordoned off the intersection of Armagh Street and Barbadoes Street. Photo / George Heard

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body at a Christchurch property.

A homicide investigation began after initial reports of a serious assault and a hammer-wielding man seen "saturated" in blood.

Police said emergency services received a report of a serious assault at an Armagh St

property about 7.35pm on Sunday.

A body was located at the address, police said, and a homicide inquiry was under way.

"Soon after, police located a person who is assisting with the investigation."

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the incident, court documents show.

He is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court at 10am on Monday.

Earlier, parts of central Christchurch were cordoned off after reports of a man covered in blood carrying a hammer and running down the road.

Police at a serious incident in Christchurch last night. Photo / George Heard

A witness staying at a backpackers on Barbadoes St told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch that he saw the man. The witness also said several females were running away from the man.

The man was later stopped by police on Moorhouse Ave outside the Godfreys Law building, Lynch reported.

Meanwhile, a video sent to Lynch shows a St John ambulance pushing a stretcher into the driveway of a block of flats on Armagh St earlier in the evening.

Police officers at the scene of the then serious assault in Christchurch last night. Photo / George Heard

Another witness posted on Facebook that people should avoid Moorhouse Ave if they had children as it was "pretty scary".

"Man arrested outside McDonald's saturated in (a lot) of blood all over his clothes from neck down. Not nice. Hoping that everyone involved is OK."

Police urged the public to stay away from the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to the incident on Armagh St, reported about 7.35pm. "A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St. Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time."

Police said in a statement on Monday morning: "Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public."