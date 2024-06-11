A homicide investigation has been launched after a suspected stabbing in Waikanae Beach on the Kapiti Coast.

A man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court today following the death of another man in a stabbing on the Kāpiti Coast.

The incident happened at Napier Grove in Waikanae Beach, north of Wellington, yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Pete Middlemiss said police responded to reports of a man having suffered serious injuries following an altercation about 4.20pm.

“The man received medical attention at the scene, but sadly died.

“Another man who was at the house, known to the victim, is speaking with police and assisting with inquiries.

“Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. Inquiries into the circumstances of what occurred are ongoing.”

A man, charged with murder by stabbing or cutting, is due to appear in the Porirua District Court today.

Police officers on the scene in Napier Grove, Waikanae Beach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Middlemiss said a scene examination will be conducted at the Napier Grove address over the coming days.

Police officers could be seen stationed outside the house on Wednesday morning.

Local Ōtaki MP Tim Costley took to his social media last night to speak of the death.

“Really sad to hear of the tragic loss of life at Waikanae Beach.

“My thoughts are with family and friends, and all those who serve our community and were involved this afternoon in trying to save him,” Costley wrote.