Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Man charged with murder after death of baby in Christchurch

Quick Read
A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

NZ Herald
By: and

A man has arrested in relation to the death of a 3-month-old baby in Christchurch on January 2.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

SHARE YOUR SOUTH ISLAND STORIES - EMAIL KURT BAYER

"Police extends its deepest sympathies to the child's whānau," a short statement says.

"The family have requested privacy at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing and police are not in a position to release the child's name or provide any further comment at this stage."

Subscribe to Premium