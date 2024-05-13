Police at the scene of the crash on Whatawhata Rd on April 26, 2021. Photo / Belinda Feek

Police at the scene of the crash on Whatawhata Rd on April 26, 2021. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Hamilton man has been charged over a crash from three years ago which saw a fence destroyed, multiple cars mangled and a pedestrian left dead.

The crash happened at the intersection of Whatawhata Rd and Poaka Ave, on the afternoon of April 26, 2021. It allegedly saw the man’s vehicle crash into a vehicle before careering through a property’s iron gates.

The 26-year-old was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

He was remanded on bail to reappear in court later this month.

A relative of the family who lived at the Whatawhata Rd property told NZME that they were home at the time of the incident and heard a car come “flying” through the intersection, smashing through their gates and into the cars parked in their driveway.

A fourth vehicle, a ute, was also damaged in the crash.

A Hamilton man has been charged, three years after a crash at the intersection of Whatawhata Rd and Poaka Ave. Photo / Belinda Feek

Nobody in the house was injured but the relative said she was lucky her 2-year-old nephew had not been playing in the driveway at the time.

The accused faces charges of driving at a dangerous speed causing the death of Adrian Michael Bell and causing injury to another man.

The charges carry maximum penalties of five and 10 years imprisonment.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.











