One person dead after car flies through Hamilton intersection, crashes into parked cars

It's understood the red car swiped two cars and a ute after careering through the intersection. Photo / Belinda Feek

One person has died following a car crash in Hamilton this afternoon.

Diversions will remain in place for the next couple of hours after a car smashed through iron gates and into cars parked in a driveway.

The police serious crash unit is continuing to investigate the accident that happened at the intersection of Poaka Ave and Whatawhata Rd in Dinsdale about 1.40pm

A relative of the family at the property told the Herald they were home at the time and heard a car come flying through the intersection, smashing through their gates and into the cars parked in their driveway.

A fourth vehicle, a ute, was also damaged in the crash.

Nobody in the house was injured but the relative said she was lucky her 2-year-old nephew had not been playing in the driveway at the time.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said two fire appliances had been sent to the scene but had since left.

Nobody was trapped in their vehicle, he said.

This is the country's second crash to claim a life during this long weekend.

A person died after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Kaitaia on Friday night.