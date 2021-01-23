Man charged over Southland double fatal car crash

Road closures from the fatal crash last September which killed a young father and his five-month-old baby. Photo / File

Charges have been laid in relation to a double fatal car crash in Southland which killed a young father and his five-month-old baby.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the four-vehicle collision on September 2 last year on the Winton-Lorneville Highway just after 4pm.

Matthew Dale Harris, 22, and Ruby Jane Harris were initially reported to be critically injured after the crash, but later died from their injuries.

A teenager in another vehicle was critically injured but survived.

Three other people sustained non life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident with two charges of careless driving causing death, two charges of careless driving causing injury and one charge of careless driving.

He is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on January 26.