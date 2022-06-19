Police arrested the man on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Police arrested the man on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A 34-year-old man has been charged in relation to the alleged assault of a 3-month-old baby in Masterton.

The man is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Masterton District Court on Monday June 20.

The baby remains in a critical condition in Starship children's hospital.

Police were called to the incident at a residential Masterton address shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

The baby was found with critical, non-accidental injuries and rushed to hospital.