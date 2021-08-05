Man charged in connection with more than 40 burglaries in Hamilton

The man is expected to appear in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with more than 40 burglaries in Hamilton.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with 10 counts of burglary for alleged offending dating back to mid-July.

Police allege the man was involved in the burglary of a jewellery store on August 2 and took nearly $30,000 worth of gold, silver, jewellery and even dentures containing gold teeth.

The man was found this morning during a search warrant at a Hamilton address.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says the arrest is a win for staff in Hamilton.

"We've been working on these cases for several weeks so to be able to file charges today is a good result.

"We've also recovered quite a bit of stolen property and will hopefully return that to its owners soon."

Pitkethley said the arrest demonstrated their commitment to holding those responsible for property crime to account.

However, he urged residents to also play their part by securing their home, business or vehicle.

"And if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately."

He advised commercial premises to install CCTV cameras and bollards out front if possible.