Man charged for threatening to kill and causing harm to members of the Sikh community

Abusive messages were posted against members of the local Sikh community. Photo / 123RF

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

A man has been arrested and is facing charges of threatening to kill and causing harm for posting abusive messages against members of the local Sikh community.

The 36-year-old man, who the Herald understands is originally from India, had posted derogatory comments online against a Sikh youth and a few others, including a prominent local Sikh community leader.

The comments were made on the "Indians in New Zealand" Facebook group, and referred to the Sikh youth as a "Khalistani terrorist", accused of running a hate campaigns against all Indians and had his photo and mobile number posted on the page.

Khalistan is the name Sikh separatists give to the state they demand be carved out of Punjab, and the Khalistan Liberation Army is a wing of the Khalistan Commando Force, a terrorist organisation.

The man threatened to go to the Sikh man's house "to teach him a lesson".

He was also alleged to have posted several other abusive and threatening comments to other members of the Sikh community.

"Police have charged a 36-year-old man in relation to this matter," a police spokesman said.

"He faces two charges of threatening to kill and two charges of causing harm by posting a digital communication."

The man first appeared in the Auckland District Court on March 19, and is due to appear on June 2.