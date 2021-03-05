Man charged after barricading himself in central Auckland house

A man has been charged after barricading himself in a central Auckland property on Friday.

The incident sparked a large police callout in Mt Albert.

The 28-year-old's arrest came after police approached a suspicious vehicle in Whitaker Place in central Auckland to speak with the driver about 2.30pm yesterday.

Before officers could speak with the driver, he allegedly fled.

This vehicle was not pursued by police. After inquiries, the driver was later located at a Mt Albert address.

At the address, the man had barricaded himself inside the property and allegedly said he had a gun.

"Members of the armed offenders squad, along with the Police Eagle helicopter, were deployed to the area given the nature of the incident," police said in a statement yesterday.

"Police had been negotiating with the man and a period later he walked outside of the property where he was taken into custody without further incident."

Armed offenders squad members cleared the address and at that stage no firearm had been located.

There was a large police presence at the address on St Lukes Rd in Mt Albert. Photo / Supplied

A section of St Lukes Rd was closed between the intersections of New North and Taylors Rds because of the operation.

Sophie Lawson, who witnessed the incident, said there were dozens of police officers holding assault rifles and holding back barking police dogs.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights, driving in a dangerous manner, possession of utensils for drug use, and possession of an offensive weapon.