Four arrested in Tauranga after Western Bay of Plenty car thefts

Some of the recovered property from the search warrants. Photo / NZ Police

Four people have been arrested after a series of search warrants was executed in various suburbs of Tauranga.

The warrants executed in Greerton, Pyes Pa, Welcome Bay, Pāpāmoa, Bethlehem and Athentree were related to a series of thefts from cars in the past several weeks in the Western Bay of Plenty, police said in a statement.

The people responsible would allegedly steal valuable items and wallets and use bank cards fraudulently to purchase thousands of dollars' worth of goods with Paywave.

The four were due to appear in Tauranga District Court on charges relating to theft and fraud over the coming days.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and other people were being sought in relation to the offending.

A significant amount of property - including tools, wallets, sunglasses and bags - had been recovered. Owners were yet to be confirmed.

• People who recognise any of the items (pictured above) or are missing stolen property should contact Greerton Police.