Man charged after AOS called to accommodation units in Dunedin

Police secure the scene of an alleged assault on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A 59-year-old man will appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident that sparked an armed offenders squad callout.

Emergency services and the armed offenders squad (AOS) were called to Kaikorai Valley Rd on Saturday after a reported assault.

The man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and threatening to kill.

A large emergency service presence, including five marked police vehicles, one mufti police vehicle and an ambulance, attended the scene at accommodation units near the intersection with Brockville Rd.

Police said they were notified of the incident about 12.30pm following a report of an assault.

A man suffered moderate injuries and received medical treatment for a wound to his arm, police said.

The armed offenders squad attended as a precaution.

Stuff reported a man at the scene said a person had been stabbed.

Police did not confirm yesterday that a stabbing took place.