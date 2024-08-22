Members of the Facebook page Keep Whangaparāoa’s Green Spaces (KWGS) said they witnessed one camper throwing a machete at someone’s vehicle last month, while another said their husband was threatened by “one of the squatters with a machete” some weeks later.
“Why did he drive down there right beside the caravans? You’ve come to intimidate, to start something, to throw it on Facebook to create the false flag.”
He said antagonistic and threatening behaviour from the public had evolved to people on social media even proposing to go to the property with “petrol and matches” to deal with freedom campers.
Stewart said he was protecting the property “as much as [he] physically could” from turning into a “refugee camp” by stopping dozens of people from staying on the property long-term.
He said residents were “absolutely” able to use the green space and rejected any claims he was stopping people from doing so, despite it being considered trespassing.
However, one man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he drove on to the property with a colleague to see what remained of the clubhouse at the start of the month, when someone yelled at them to “get off the f***ing property”. He said a camper then threatened to set his dog on the visitors.
“He went back to the caravan and opened the door and pulled out a fairly large machete and started coming towards me, so I just hopped in the vehicle and drove out.”
The owners of Long River Investments refused to comment on the legitimacy of Stewart’s stay.
Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing but had no jurisdiction to forcibly remove the man on the property without permission from the owners, who they were “unable to contact”.
