Wilson indicated in his July 12 letter that after the fire, the council had to take action and there was a big cost in that.

“Council had to meet costs in excess of $200,000 for engineering, demolition, disposal and security purposes. We will require to be reimbursed in full for these and an invoice will be with you shortly,” Wilson wrote.

Property developer Greg Olliver is banned from being a company director.

But he also cited an encumbrance on the property which says the land must be used solely as a golf course and country club.

The council had no request from the owner to remove that encumbrance or amend it, Wilson noted.

“However, the community are certainly of the opinion that such a request is likely to be made to the council and in general terms are strongly of the view that council should vigorously resist any changes that would diminish the current arrangements,” Wilson said.

Fire crew clean up at the Gulf Harbour Country Club that burnt overnight in May. Photo / Corey Fleming

If such an application was made, the council would follow due process, he indicated.

“But I also need to be clear that the purpose for which the encumbrance was entered into will be relevant as will the interest of the broader community, including the community’s expectations that the encumbrance would remain in place for 999 years.

“My existing obligations and dare I say the ongoing political direction of council to me as chief executive will be to ensure the encumbrance is honoured,” Wilson wrote to Olliver and Bailey.

Last year, the Herald reported on plans to sell 51.3ha to fund the upgrade of a much smaller 37.5ha course.

Planners Tripp Andrews applied to the council for a boundary adjustment by Long River Investment Corporation.

Post-fire demolition and disposal of the club’s ruins has come with a $200,000 bill from Auckland Council. Photo / Corey Fleming 21 May 2024

The planners want the council to agree to the change without notification and without limited notification, meaning no submissions would be allowed from anyone who might consider themselves affected.

The once-great club suddenly shut in July last year leaving members asking about fees.

Lobby group Keep Whangaparāoa’s Green Spaces also got a copy of Wilson’s letter and backs its contents.

Howard Baldwin, a spokesman for the group, said Wilson’s letter was a major development because it reflected the overwhelming support from the local community to stop any housing development on the golf course land.

Vandalism in and around the Gulf Harbour Country Club in January pre-fires. Photo / Jason Dorday

Development would require changes to the encumbrance, he said.

But the group is now worried the owner might apply for fast-track consent, thwarting any community input or objections.

It has written to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Housing Minister Chris Bishop, Transport Minister Simeon Brown, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and local MP Mark Mitchell.

Olliver has refused to comment on the purchase of the property or what plans might be in place for the 89ha site valued by the council in 2017 at $18.3m.

The Herald reported in 2021 how the property had been sold to an entity associated with Olliver.

A spokesperson for Gulf Harbour Country Club at Whangaparāoa said in July 2021 that the property had just changed hands.

Companies Office records show Olliver was appointed a director and his company - The Pheonix Trust Limited - became the sole shareholder in the company registered as the owner of the popular seaside club in the fast-growing area.

Property records show that in late 2012 Long River Investments Corporation bought 180 Gulf Harbour Dr for $12.8 million.

Long River had been owned by Yi Li of Mt Eden but Olliver took control on July 23, 2021, through The Pheonix Trust.

He was subsequently banned as a company director. This month he failed to get that ban overturned.

