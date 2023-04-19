A man was filmed swimming in the enclosure that houses rhinos at Auckland Zoo. Video / Instagram

A man has jumped a fence at Auckland Zoo’s African enclosure and bathed in water alongside a captive rhinoceros and her calf.

The man was swiftly removed by zoo staff and taken into custody, police said.

“No injuries were reported in relation to this incident to the individual or animals.”

A man was filmed swimming in the enclosure that houses rhinos at Auckland Zoo. Image / Jemma Louise

Footage has emerged showing the man swimming in the enclosure.

He is seen washing his face and head as well as floating on the water, while a large crowd of visitors watch on.

Small children can be seen watching the man frolicking in the water.

Auckland Zoo and Auckland Council have been approached for comment.

Zambesi, a Southern white rhino explores his patch at Auckland Zoo's Pridelands. Photo / Jason Oxenham

