Man attacked with crowbar in Huntly carjacking

The man was taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

A man was smashed over the head with a crowbar while being carjacked in Huntly.

A friend of the victim said he had pulled over near the public toilets on State Highway 1 when he was approached and then attacked by a group of men.

He was then struck with a crowbar and had his vehicle, a dark coloured Nissan Terrano, stolen, along with his phone and wallet.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken for assessment and treatment at Waikato Hospital.

The man's friend said the vehicle had since been found in Huntly West and his friend was now recovering at home, after being "stitched up".

He said the man's cards were used at the Huntly Mobil not long after the attack and they were now seeking CCTV footage.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called about 5am to Great South Road, Huntly, following a report of a man being assaulted and having his vehicle stolen.

"The vehicle, a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano station wagon, has since been located and inquiries to establish its movements are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that might help police is urged to call 105 and quote event number P045119643."