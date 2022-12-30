Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Man arrives at south Auckland police station with body in his car

NZ Herald
Police are investigating after finding a person dead inside a vehicle brought to the Manukau police station this afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating a sudden death after finding a body inside a vehicle brought to the Manukau police station this afternoon.

A man brought the car to the station about 1.10pm and approached the front counter, a police spokesperson said.

Shortly afterwards, officers found a dead person in the vehicle, police said.

The man is currently in custody, and the spokesperson said he was helping police with their inquiries into the incident.

Police are also at an address in Mona Ave, Mangere Bridge, in relation to the death.

Residents should expect an ongoing police presence “over the next few days” as the scene is examined, the spokesperson said.

- More to come

