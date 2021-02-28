Man arrested in the Karamu Stream after fleeing police near Hastings

Three were arrested, one in the Karamu Stream, after fleeing from police in Hastings on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three people were arrested, one in the Karamu Stream, after fleeing from police in Hastings in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Te Ara Kahikatea, in the Hastings suburb of Whakatu, about 1.30am on Monday.

"The vehicle fled and was abandoned a short time later with the occupants leaving the scene on foot," a police spokeswoman said.

Two people were arrested at the scene, but another man fled into the Karamu Stream.

Police officers managed to retrieve the fleeing man from the water and arrest him.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop when followed and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.

Five fire trucks and two ambulances also attended the scene.